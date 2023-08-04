Meet Perucetus Colossus, the Giant Extinct Whale That Was the Heaviest Animal on Earth

The Blue Whale may still hold the title as the longest animal that has ever lived, but fossils show that Perucetus Colossus, from 39 million years ago, weighed even more.

The ancient fossils of Perucetus were originally found ten years ago in Peru, but only now are scientists and paleontologists piecing together (literally) how big and heavy this creature was.

While making firm estimates on the bones alone is difficult, many believe the Perucetus could have weighed between 94 tons (85 metric tons) and 375 tons (340 metric tons). That’s like the weight of ten loaded cement trucks. Truly, a heavyweight.

Unlike modern whales, however, this enormous creature didn’t dive elegantly or swim quickly. It probably acted more like manatees do, lazily drifting through the water, feeding off of sea grass, or possibly scavenging off of carcasses.

The creature belongs to the ancient animal designation basilosaurid, which evolved from dog-sized land mammals, and retained tiny vestiges of their land based ancestors, including tiny feet and arms.

This discovery is a big one, helping paleontologists understand the evolution of marine life in this time in history. Learn more about the discovery and its meaning on the New York Times.

