Meet Perucetus Colossus, the Giant Extinct Whale That Was the Heaviest Animal on Earth

The Blue Whale may still hold the title as the longest animal that has ever lived, but fossils show that Perucetus Colossus, from 39 million years ago, weighed even more.

The ancient fossils of Perucetus were originally found ten years ago in Peru, but only now are scientists and paleontologists piecing together (literally) how big and heavy this creature was.

While making firm estimates on the bones alone is difficult, many believe the Perucetus could have weighed between 94 tons (85 metric tons) and 375 tons (340 metric tons). That’s like the weight of ten loaded cement trucks.  Truly, a heavyweight.

 

An illustration of Perucetus shows it as a massive, chunky animal, one that experts say drifted through shallow oceans like a manatee. Illustration by Alberto Gennari.

 

Unlike modern whales, however, this enormous creature didn’t dive elegantly or swim quickly. It probably acted more like manatees do, lazily drifting through the water, feeding off of sea grass, or possibly scavenging off of carcasses.

 

The massive vertebrae being hoisted up, after they were discovered in the Atacama desert.

The creature belongs to the ancient animal designation basilosaurid, which evolved from dog-sized land mammals, and retained tiny vestiges of their land based ancestors, including tiny feet and arms.

 

Paleontologists unearthing enormous vertebrae of the creature in Ica Province, Peru. Photo by Giovanni Bianucci.

 

This discovery is a big one, helping paleontologists understand the evolution of marine life in this time in history.  Learn more about the discovery and its meaning on the New York Times.

 

A diagram showcasing the found pieces of vertebrae (red), with the size comparison of a human.

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

