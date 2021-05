A bag can serve many purposes, or it can have a specialty, made for only one purpose. This elegant, handmade leather bag by Tsuchiya Kaban is as charmingly absurd as it is beautiful.

Part of a project called The Fun of Carrying, the project encouraged designers to create a side project that suited their whims or fancy.

And while you could technically carry a bowling ball with it, the heavy, unwieldy watermelon is a far better fit. 🍉

