From Crack to Canvas – Street Artist Fixes Holes in Pavement with Gorgeous Mosaics

An artist known as Em Emem and affectionately known as the “pavement surgeon” has been fixing the holes in his native Lyon, France, with beautiful handmade mosaics.

The small cracks in sidewalks and streets are filled with colorful tile and paint, resulting in a splash of color that adds humor and beauty to the city streets. Potholes and broken curbs all benefit from the miniature works of art.

His work now adorns cities like Paris and Madrid, providing small fixes to damaged surfaces, but also an infusion of artistry.

Via MyModernMet:

“I’m just a sidewalk poet, a son of bitumen”

-Em Emem

He calls his technique “flacking”—a play on the french word flaque, meaning puddle.