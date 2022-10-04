Avant Garde High Rise Inspired by the Look of Clouds

Canadian architecture firm Partisans have their heads in the clouds, literally. Their design for an organic, elegant high-rise is inspired by both the look of clouds overhead, and of ‘revision clouds’, a term that architects use in technical drawings.

The result is a highly sculptural, Gaudi-esque design, but thoroughly for the 21st century. The undulating shapes take natural forms that you might see in flowing water or cloud formations, and the white exterior stands out from the sea of dark, glassy rectangles that often overwhelm a skyline. The proposed tower is 99 meters tall, with 32 floors of mixed use.

Destined for the firm’s hometown of Toronto, we admire the inspiration and vision of the design, and hope it makes a mark on Canada’s architectural record.

Read more on Dezeen: