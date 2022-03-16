Barack Obama to Host New Netflix Show About National Parks

President Barack Obama and the former First Lady have been busy for years now on a number of film and television projects, usually in producer roles. Now we can see the former president as host of a show, in the form of a new Netflix documentary called Our Great National Parks.

Featuring National Parks from around the world, the show will give us gorgeous visuals and spectacular animals and natural that thrives, thanks to the protections that the National Parks affords them.

We love seeing so much interest paid to the world’s national parks, and the importance they have to the planet.

The 5-part documentary series starts on April 13.