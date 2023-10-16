Remarkable YEZO Retreat Looks Like Fantasy

Though still in concept form, this home is a fascinating study in design, relying on algorithms to create a one piece flowing roof that resembles a toadstool or a complex seashell.

It’s a beautifully complex design, one that took months of study and engineering to plan. Hong Kong-based LEAD design is known for exploratory architecture, and have shared a video of the home’s planned engineering.

Nestled in the mountains of Hokkaido, Japan, the home should be an engineering marvel when it is completed. We’ll revisit when we hear about the completion of the YEZO Retreat.

See more on LEAD’s website.

With a remarkable swooping roof, and the views of spectacular mountains below, this home design feels like something out of fantasy movies.

