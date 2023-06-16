Beautifully Graceful Chapel in South Africa

Looking like it’s ready to take off to heaven, this chapel in South Africa is one of the most beautiful architectural forms we’ve seen in a while. Created by TV3 Architects, the Bosjes Chapel has a curvaceous roof that swoops down to form the walls themselves. The forms look weightless and effortless, though we’re sure the engineering effort was anything but.

Placed on the edge of a reflecting pool, overlooking the gorgeous African plains, even the non-religious might find themselves feeling spiritual in this inspired space. Really beautiful work.