TELO’s New EV Truck Shows Us How Oversized Our Current Trucks Really Are

We’ll say it until we’re blue in the face: trucks have gotten way too big. Especially in North America, the size of pickup trucks have reached absurd size. Even a midsize pickup truck today is huge by most standards. Sure, there are some people that need a large truck for certain work tasks. But 90% of truck buyers aren’t that. They’re driving enormous, inefficient vehicles that mostly take up room.

Similar to the forthcoming Canoo EV truck, TELO aims to bring a sensibly sized, all-electric truck to the market, arguing that practicality should win out over sheer dimensionality.

Indeed, the fundamental differentiator on TELO’s website is showcasing how their small yet smartly-packaged truck has the capacity of a Toyota Tacoma in the footprint of a Mini Cooper. It shows the benefit of a long wheelbase, and no need for a large engine compartment.

“We redesigned the EV truck footprint and function from the ground up by marrying the state of the art in electrification and advanced safety technology.

With Toyota Tacoma capability, Tesla-like range and efficiency, in the footprint of a MINI Cooper, TELO is the most compact, practical and technically advanced truck.”

With the help of Swiss designer Yves Behar, the unique form of the TELO helps set it apart, with standout features being a snub-nosed front, sleek and sculpted door panels, and a variety of space-saving packaging. These include an innovative folding midgate that allows for large sheets of plywood, or the flexibility of 8 full seats. An under-floor tunnel that allows for hidden storage, and a tonneau cover to keep everything safe.

The specs from the TELO are solid as well, with a 350-mile range, 500 horsepower, and a 4-second 0-60 time.

The starting price of the TELO is planned at $49,999, before federal and state tax credits.

With a prototype built, the company plans to start building and selling trucks in 2025-2026. You can reserve yours for a fully-refundable deposit of $152, a reference to the overall length the vehicle at 152-inches.