Bird Buddy is a Smart Feeder that Lets You Finally Snag That Clear and Crisp Bird Photo

For those of you that have tried – and failed, to capture photos of birds that live in your neighborhood, a new and clever solution is here to help you, and them!

Bird Buddy is a feeder with a built-in smart camera. When a hungry bird lands and begins to eat, the Bird Buddy recognizes the type of bird, and alerts your phone, letting you snap a photo and see the feathered visitor up close. It’s an innovative way to get to know your bird species, while keeping the birds fed and happy.

The sleek and handsome bird feeder also has a microphone, allowing you to hear the birdsong of your visitor. The accompanying camera and app not only recognizes 1,000+ bird species, it encourages you to learn more about them. Pretty cool indeed.

Available for $165.