Cardkits Are Sustainable Paper Toys to Inspire Creativity

Cardkits are clever and simple, all in one. Their fun designs lets people of all ages create city scenes, including houses, trees, vehicles, and plenty of unique details.

Made with sustainable forest paper and 100% recyclable, it’s a delightfully old school toy in a thoroughly digital world, though clearly updated for the 21st century.

Available from $12:

Cardkits are build-it-yourself paper kits that engage dexterity, ingenuity, and focus and yield a satisfying reward. To bring a kit to life, you pop out the pre-cut parts and join them together with white glue. It’s just the right mix of challenging and satisfying!