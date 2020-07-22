Moss That Drinks Directly From the Fog and Mist

For those of you that say “why don’t you write about actual moss or fog more often?”, this post is for you!

Most plants get their moisture out of their underground roots, depending on rainfall or groundwater to sustain them. But this particular desert moss (Syntrichia caninervis) pulls its moisture directly out of the air, using tiny hairs called awns.

Able to drink directly from the morning fog or mist, the clever plant uses nano-scale tubes to bring water into the moss.

Another example of nature’s ability to evolve and adapt to just about any condition the world throws at it.

