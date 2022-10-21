Moss and Fog Best of Fall 2022

Fall is one of our favorite seasons, full of color, crisp clean air, and foreshadowing of the cold winter ahead.

We’ve also had a busy fall in terms of posts, artist’s work, and inspiring travel destinations.

Here’s a summary of some of our best and most loved posts from Fall 2022.

We all know the most visited parks include Yosemite, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon and the like.

Can you name the least visited ones? We couldn’t until we did some research. We have a write-up.

Fall colors reach their peak at different times in different places. The Foliage Tracker Map helps you find those best times and places! Take a look and let us know if it feels accurate to you.

One of the oldest deserts in the world, the Namib is on the southwest coast of Africa, and has enormous sand dunes, ancient lakebeds, and fossilized trees that feel surreal. Have you been? It’s high on our list.

One of the masters of nature art, Goldsworthy creates fleeting artwork made from sticks, leaves, ice and more. His work is known around the world. Take a look at some of his best autumn work.

Alper Yesiltas takes famous celebrities who died too young, and reimagines what they might look like today. It’s a combination of AI and artistry, and makes a big visual impact. Does Yesiltas do the artists justice?

Burning Man continues to be one of the best places in the world to enjoy stunning art in a wild, raw setting. Here are a roundup of some of the best pieces from Burning Man 2022.

At a Paris fashion show, a model came out wearing nearly nothing. She then had a dress sprayed onto her, showing the future of fashion, or at least a strange permutation of it. Take a look.

Combining AI with artistry, Manas Bhatia show us architectural renderings that embody tree-like forms. It’s a futuristic look at architecture through a new lens.