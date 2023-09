People Wearing Every Single Piece of Clothing They Own

In a visually hilarious yet brilliant series, Canadian photographershowcases figures wearing every single piece of clothing they own. Entitled Soft Shells , the series is deeper than it might seem, as Oliver describes the thought process behind the seemingly lighthearted project.Both a reflection of consumerism and a way to showcase the elements of a person’s style, the series Soft Shells is more than just comically draping someone in piles of clothes.

The photos become reflections on personality, attainment, collection, and status, while also creating a sense of anonymity that hides the faces from view. Fascinating art, via Chew on This Art:

“Clothing grounds us to our notions of self and works to cue others to our chosen identity narrative.”