People Wearing Every Single Piece of Clothing They Own

The photos become reflections on personality, attainment, collection, and status, while also creating a sense of anonymity that hides the faces from view. Fascinating art, via Chew on This Art:

“Clothing grounds us to our notions of self and works to cue others to our chosen identity narrative.”

“Our garments work to project the uniqueness of our identity while simultaneously seeking approval and acceptance into various social groups.

What we wear is thus both an exercise in our creative individual autonomy and a system of social surveillance and categorization.”