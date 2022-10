We’re all familiar with table lamps, how about a table tennis lamp?

That’s the idea behind this clever lamp from Italian designers┬áLUM@KE. The solid walnut form is the same size and overall dimensions of a regular table tennis racket, with the ‘ball’ made of glass, giving a nice warm glow.

You can have the ball facing upwards for greater brightness, or downwards for a more subdued glow.

Available on the DesignBoom Shop: