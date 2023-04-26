Cocktail Recipes, Visually Laid Out By Ingredients

April 26, 2023 0 Comments

If you’re at all like us, reading a recipe isn’t as intuitive as seeing a recipe.

gin cocktails moss and fog cover

There’s something about seeing a visual array of ingredients that make the final product that much more appetizing. Almost like an infographic you can eat. Or in this case, drink.

For a campaign for Beefeater GinAde Chong and We Are Impero have created a tantalizing visual feast of cocktail recipes. Using a clean piece of white marble as a backdrop, their photography includes artfully arranged ingredients that are laid out for maximum visual punch.

The recipes run the gamut from simple gin + tonic + citrus, to classics like the negroni, and fancy drinks like Beefeater + Lillet + earl grey tea. Really fun and tasty work, is it time for a drink yet?

gin cocktails moss and fog 1gin cocktails moss and fog 2gin cocktails moss and fog 3gin cocktails moss and fog 4gin cocktails moss and fog 5gin cocktails moss and fog 6gin cocktails moss and fog 7gin cocktails moss and fog

CategoriesArtisan, Cocktail Week, Craft, Drink, Infographic
Tags, , , , , ,