Outlery Wants You To Ditch Plastic Cutlery Forever

Not only are plastic takeaway utensils terrible, they’re also terrible for the planet. 🌎🍴

Luckily, there are more and more options for strong, reusable forks and knives that travel well.

Outlery is one of those options, with strong, stainless steel silverware that unscrews into a small, compact set that fits in a travel tin. Available in a number of finishes, your Outlery set will be your eco-friendly companion for countless meals in the future. Starting at $39.

(And yes, the miniature turtle is to remind you to protect the oceans, and not use single plastic.)