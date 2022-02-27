Outlery Wants You To Ditch Plastic Cutlery Forever

February 27, 2022 0 Comments

Not only are plastic takeaway utensils terrible, they’re also terrible for the planet. 🌎🍴

Luckily, there are more and more options for strong, reusable forks and knives that travel well.

Outlery is one of those options, with strong, stainless steel silverware that unscrews into a small, compact set that fits in a travel tin. Available in a number of finishes, your Outlery set will be your eco-friendly companion for countless meals in the future. Starting at $39. 

(And yes, the miniature turtle is to remind you to protect the oceans, and not use single plastic.)

CategoriesClimate Change, Eco-Friendly, Food, Packaging Design, Product Design, Uncategorized
Tags, , , ,