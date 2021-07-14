Colorful Doors of Mexico

Doors are a part of all of our lives, though they aren’t always visually significant. We’ve come across a wealth of imagery showcasing colorful, warm doors of Latin America, showing the worn patina of time.

There’s a wonderful charm to these doors, the colors adding so much warmth and personality. There are a number of towns in both Mexico and Brazil that are known for their colorful homes and doors, and these are just a few examples. Representing both home and invitation, a door is more than a threshold. We love the way these feel so full of life.

Via Pinterest + Paint and Pattern