Researchers Create Flat Pasta Shapes That are ‘Programmed’ to Change Shape When in Water

Shape changing pasta?

Researchers have created a flat pasta that morphs into unique shapes when in boiling water. Scientists at Carnegie Mellon University and Zhejiang University City College have designs flat shapes with unique grooves and stripes that react with water to change into familiar, 3D shapes.

Dried 3D pasta takes up a surprising amount of space, adding to packaging and transportation waste. One way to reduce that waste is to package it flat, where it then changing into its final form. Pretty clever, huh?

Via Yanko Design: