Cyber Mandalas by Skeeva

When you think of a mandala, you might picture stones or leaves arranged in symmetrical, radial patterns. You probably don’t picture ornate metallic skulls, like futuristic, cyber-punk machinery.

These unique pieces are made by Eugene Golovanchuk, also known as Skeeva, with names like Pink Romance, The Seal of Unspoken, Mint Warlock, and Golden Mamba. Really cool work, showing expert digital craftsmanship.

See more of his work on his website, and on Behance.

Images used with artist permission.

Remarkable detail in these cyberpunk mandalas, rendered in vibrant form.