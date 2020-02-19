Cyber Mandalas by Skeeva

February 19, 2020 One Comment

When you think of a mandala, you might picture stones or leaves arranged in symmetrical, radial patterns. You probably don’t picture ornate metallic skulls, like futuristic, cyber-punk machinery.

These unique pieces are made by Eugene Golovanchuk, also known as Skeeva, with names like Pink Romance, The Seal of Unspoken, Mint Warlock, and Golden Mamba. Really cool work, showing expert digital craftsmanship.

See more of his work on his website, and on Behance.

Images used with artist permission.

mandala1detail4detail3detail2

Remarkable detail in these cyberpunk mandalas, rendered in vibrant form.

mandala2mandala2detail1

Skeeva is a self-taught Art Director and Digital Concept artist, fascinated with 3D dark-art surrealism, captivating in its cyberpunk flare.

mandala2detail3mandala2detail4mandala3mandala4mandala5mandala6mandala7mandala8

