Ecacia is a Solar-Collecting Tree to Provide Shelter and Clean Energy

Based on the look of the acacia tree that dots Africa’s savannas, these clever solar structures can provide valuable shade in hot, sunny climates, while also harnessing clean energy from the sun. Called Ecacia, we love the look of them, and hope this type of innovative structure will be implemented widely.

Samuel Wilkinson and his studio are the designers on this project, which provide dual value of shade and electricity. It’s inspiring to picture a ‘forest’ of these solar Ecacia trees in office parks, cities, and neighborhoods.

Dezeen has a deeper look at the technology, and the implications behind it.

All images © Copyright Samuel Wilkinson Studio.