We love the effort, ingenuity, and craft that went into creating this oversized pencil shavings. Far more than just looking like a supersized-version of the wood shavings from a pencil, designer Nanako Kume went to the trouble of making a giant pencil, and then shaving it, creating these massive, hand-crafted cuts, which are then turned into fun and whimsical light fixtures.

Great commitment to a clever idea. Watch how Kume makes the fixtures, below.

Via Yanko Design: