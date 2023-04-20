Enormous Thunderstorms Captured by Mike Olbinski

Since we were kids, thunderstorms have always been exciting and intriguing to us. Never wanting to miss the action, we’ve always been enthralled by the raw power that they can bring. The dramatic wind, the echoing cracks of thunder that seem to shatter the sky. It’s all a testament to how incredible our natural world is.

Captured by storm chaser and Photographer Mike Olbinski, these impressive photos show just how enormous and dynamic thunderstorms can be.

We love the dramatic colors that makeup these skies, with bits of sunset pinks and purples, to the deep grey and black of the impending storms. Check out a collection of photos below that exemplify his work.

See more of Olbinski’s photography on his website and Instagram.

Photographs used with artist’s permission.