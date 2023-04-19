Wonderfully Weird Sofa Design

Generally when you look at couches or sofas, the design is relatively tame. Maybe an unexpected color, but rarely a style that gives you a double-take.
Not this collection. Curated by Yanko Design, these are some of the most fascinating, unique styles we’ve ever seen.
From tangled and woven to sleek and tree-like, any one of these would be a great conversation piece.
Lawless Sofa by Evan Fay
Bob modular sofa by Stefan Borselius and Bernstrand for Bla Station
Lawless Sofa by Evan Fay
Protecting an expensive sofa is smart, especially from stains, pets, and the like. There are even waterproof sofa protector covers in case you need protection against the elements
OCEANIA Couch by Simon Haeser
Borghese Sofa by Noe Duchaufour Lawrance & Cara Woodhouse Interiors
2018 Outdoor Collection by MINOTTI
Soriano sofa by design legends Afra & Tobia
Cloverleaf sofa by Verpan
De Medici by Ihor Havrylenko
Pebble Furniture by Igarashi Design Studio