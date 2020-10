2020 is a year you might want to wait out in outer space. But even if you were to find yourself off the surface of the Earth, you’d still want to vote this year. Astronaut Kate Rubins will cast her vote from the International Space Station, emphasizing the importance of our civic duties.

“I think it’s really important for everybody to vote. If we can do it from space, then I believe folks can do it from the ground, too.”

– Astronaut Kate Rubin