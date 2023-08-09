fbpx
Exploring 4 of the Oldest Countries on Earth

History buffs and curious wanderers, we’re embarking on a journey through the annals of time to uncover the secrets of the four oldest countries in the world. While the exact age of these ancient countries are hard to pinpoint, it’s recognized that they’ve been around for millennia.

These nations have stood the test of time, witnessed countless generations, and hold the stories of ancient civilizations within their borders. So, grab your virtual passports and let’s dive into the exceptional tales of these age-old lands.

 

** Egypt: Where Pyramids Touch the Sky**

Egypt – Established 6,000 B.C.

Photo by Spencer Davis

Our first stop takes us to the land of pharaohs, mummies, and pyramids that could almost touch the heavens – Egypt! With a history dating back over 5,000 years, this ancient land has seen it all. From the construction of the colossal Giza Pyramids to the mysterious allure of the Sphinx, Egypt oozes an air of wonder and amazement.

Its exceptional cultural heritage, intricate hieroglyphics, and the tales of Cleopatra’s charm make it a must-visit for history enthusiasts. Unearth the enigmatic world of hieroglyphs, mummies, and gods as you traverse the temples of Luxor and marvel at the deep, deep history.

Photo by Alex Azabache

Virtually visit an ancient tomb in Egypt here

 

 

** China: The Great Wall and Beyond**

China – Established 2070 B.C.

Photo by Hanson Lu

Pack your bag and get ready to explore the age-old wonders of China. Clocking in at more than 4,000 years of history, this ancient civilization gave birth to inventions like gunpowder, paper, and the magnetic compass. And who can forget the awe-inspiring Great Wall of China, which stretches over 13,000 miles?

China’s rich tapestry includes the Forbidden City, serene gardens, and tantalizing cuisine that will have your taste buds doing a joyful dance. And while modern China is a far cry from its ancient roots, you can still find great examples of the rich history that lives throughout this country.

Photo by Jay

See historical photos from China’s past here

 

 

** Greece: Gods, Myths, and Philosophers**

Greece – Established 3200 B.C. 

Photo by Vasilios Muselimis

Ah, Greece – where philosophers pondered, gods reigned, and the Olympic spirit was born. With a history that goes back more than 3,400 years, Greece’s contributions to art, philosophy, and democracy are the stuff of legends. Greece gifted the world with the concept of democracy, laid the groundwork for Western philosophy, and wrote epics that still resonate today.

Walk in the footsteps of Plato and Aristotle in Athens, marvel at the breathtaking ruins of the Parthenon, and bask in the Mediterranean sun on the pristine Greek islands. Opa!

Photo by Tânia Mousinho

See more of Greece’s beauty here

 

 

**4. Iran: Cradle of Civilization**

Iran – Established 3200 B.C. 

Photo by Jun Rong Loo

Our final stop takes us to the heart of the Middle East – Iran. Boasting a history of more than 7,000 years, Iran is the epitome of a melting pot of cultures. From the glorious ancient city of Persepolis to the stunning Islamic architecture of Isfahan’s mosques, this country is a treasure trove of history. Iran’s contributions to mathematics, astronomy, and poetry have left an indelible mark on world culture.

Nestled between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, this ancient wonderland boasts a history stretching back thousands and thousands of years. From the ziggurats of Ur to the hanging gardens of Babylon (one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World), Iraq’s archaeological gems beckon you to discover the magic of its past.

Photo by Mehrshad Rajabi

See more of Iran’s cultural and architectural beauty here

 

 

These four oldest countries in the world are more than just dots on a map; they’re living, breathing time capsules that transport us to eras long gone. From the awe-inspiring pyramids of Egypt to the wisdom-filled streets of Greece, the Great Wall of China’s majestic embrace to Iran’s cultural tapestry, these lands remind us that our world’s history is a tapestry woven with the threads of human ingenuity, creativity, and perseverance.

So, whether you’re an avid history aficionado or simply someone intrigued by the stories of the past, make sure to add these ancient wonders to your bucket list. Who knows, you might just find yourself standing where civilizations were born, myths were spun, and history was made! 🌍✨

