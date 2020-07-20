Virtually Visit King Ramesses VI’s Tomb in Egypt

Visiting the tombs of Egypt is the trip of a lifetime for many people, but in a pandemic, it’s become nearly impossible to travel.

Thankfully, museums and archaeological sites around the world are offering virtual tours to many of these amazing sites.

Egypt’s Tourism Authority recently released the amazing Valley of the Kings to anyone who can visit their website.

The free virtual tour might not be quite as thrilling as being there, but it’s an impressive tour nonetheless, traveling down the long corridor, covered with incredible hieroglyphics, on the way to Ramesses VI’s tomb. Check out the beautiful discovery here.