Exploring the Ten Biggest and Most Popular Museums in the World

Museums hold many of the world’s best treasures, artifacts, and artworks. They range from tiny neighborhood collections to massive, cultural touchstone museums that are known the world over.

We’ve rounded up the absolute essential, cornerstone museums from around the globe, the ones you’ve most likely heard of. These enormous museums host millions of visitors every year, and will most likely be essential for centuries to come.

The Louvre (Paris, France)

The State Hermitage Museum (St. Petersburg, Russia)



– Size: A jaw-dropping 1,057,791 square feet (more than 45 acres!)

– Visitors: Approximately 4.2 million art aficionados flock here each year.

The National Museum of China (Beijing, China)

– Size: A staggering 1.3 million square feet (double-check your map; it’s massive!)

– Visitors: Welcomes around 8 million history buffs yearly.

The Vatican Museums (Vatican City)



– Size: A heavenly 548,856 square feet (a heavenly museum in a heavenly city!)

– Visitors: Approximately 7 million faithful visitors every year.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York City, USA)

– Size: 2.2 million square feet (where NYC’s biggest heart resides!)

– Visitors: Over 6.7 million art connoisseurs pay homage annually.

The British Museum (London, UK)



– Size: A whopping 1.1 million square feet (so much tea, so much history!)

– Visitors: Around 6.2 million history seekers yearly.

The American Museum of Natural History (New York City, USA)



– Size: 1.64 million square feet (because dinosaurs need some elbow room!)

– Visitors: About 5 million budding scientists explore here annually.

The Shanghai Science and Technology Museum (Shanghai, China)



– Size: A tech-tastic 430,000 square feet (gigantic robot dinosaurs, anyone?)

– Visitors: Approximately 3 million curious minds visit every year.

The National Air and Space Museum (Washington, D.C., USA)



– Size: 760,000 square feet (where dreams take flight!)

– Visitors: Over 8 million space enthusiasts soar in annually.

The Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam, Netherlands)



– Size: 443,000 square feet (home to the “Night Watch” and countless cheese samples!)

– Visitors: Approximately 2.7 million art lovers drop by yearly.

These colossal cultural meccas are not only titans in terms of size but also treasure troves of human history, art, and knowledge. So, whether you’re an art aficionado, a history nerd, or just up for an epic day of exploration, these museums have something for everyone. Grab your magnifying glass (or selfie stick) and dive into the wonders of the world – all under one colossal roof! 🌍🏛️✨

