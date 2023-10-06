5 Relatively Unknown Superfoods To Boost Your Health

Featured Categories
3D
224 Posts
View Posts
Abstract
57 Posts
View Posts
Accessibility
3 Posts
View Posts
Adventure
10 Posts
View Posts
Advertising
74 Posts
View Posts
Africa
6 Posts
View Posts
AI
24 Posts
View Posts
Animals
503 Posts
View Posts
Animated GIF
82 Posts
View Posts
Animation
25 Posts
View Posts
Architecture
1000 Posts
View Posts
Art
2199 Posts
View Posts
Artisan
106 Posts
View Posts
Automotive
231 Posts
View Posts
Best Gear
20 Posts
View Posts
Bicycles
24 Posts
View Posts
Biggest
2 Posts
View Posts
Birds
3 Posts
View Posts
Books
6 Posts
View Posts
Branding/Identity
254 Posts
View Posts
Camping
33 Posts
View Posts
Climate Change
831 Posts
View Posts
Clothing
78 Posts
View Posts
Cocktail Week
14 Posts
View Posts
Colors
975 Posts
View Posts
Concept Cars
14 Posts
View Posts
Countries You Know Nothing About
3 Posts
View Posts
Craft
349 Posts
View Posts
Culture
126 Posts
View Posts
Dance
2 Posts
View Posts
Design
2381 Posts
View Posts
DIY
6 Posts
View Posts
Documentary Film
804 Posts
View Posts
Dogs
54 Posts
View Posts
Drink
117 Posts
View Posts
Drone
1 Posts
View Posts
Eco-Friendly
348 Posts
View Posts
Endangered
3 Posts
View Posts
Europe
55 Posts
View Posts
EV
91 Posts
View Posts
Family
31 Posts
View Posts
Fashion
168 Posts
View Posts
Finances
2 Posts
View Posts
Flowers
56 Posts
View Posts
Food
338 Posts
View Posts
Footwear
50 Posts
View Posts
Furniture
251 Posts
View Posts
Future
1047 Posts
View Posts
Games
2 Posts
View Posts
Garden
5 Posts
View Posts
Get Smarter
938 Posts
View Posts
Gifts
4 Posts
View Posts
Glass
2 Posts
View Posts
Gluten-Free
9 Posts
View Posts
Graphic Design
69 Posts
View Posts
History
320 Posts
View Posts
Home & Health
143 Posts
View Posts
How To
158 Posts
View Posts
Humor
589 Posts
View Posts
Iceland
20 Posts
View Posts
Illustration
257 Posts
View Posts
Inclusivity
1 Posts
View Posts
Infographic
125 Posts
View Posts
Interior Design
11 Posts
View Posts
Landscaping
5 Posts
View Posts
Leaders
166 Posts
View Posts
LEGO
24 Posts
View Posts
life
877 Posts
View Posts
Lighting
24 Posts
View Posts
Love
8 Posts
View Posts
Magical
4 Posts
View Posts
Mid Century
3 Posts
View Posts
Miniature
2 Posts
View Posts
Moon
8 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog
2 Posts
View Posts
Moss and Fog Shop
8 Posts
View Posts
motion graphics
37 Posts
View Posts
Movies
3 Posts
View Posts
Murals
2 Posts
View Posts
Music
74 Posts
View Posts
Music Video
1 Posts
View Posts
National Parks
4 Posts
View Posts
Nature
1492 Posts
View Posts
Oldest
5 Posts
View Posts
Outer Space
255 Posts
View Posts
Pacific Northwest
11 Posts
View Posts
Packaging Design
91 Posts
View Posts
Painting
317 Posts
View Posts
Photography
1153 Posts
View Posts
Planet Earth
41 Posts
View Posts
Plants
43 Posts
View Posts
Politics
135 Posts
View Posts
Portland
42 Posts
View Posts
Pricey
3 Posts
View Posts
Product Design
955 Posts
View Posts
Retro Future
14 Posts
View Posts
Retro Futuristic
6 Posts
View Posts
Rocks
91 Posts
View Posts
Science
402 Posts
View Posts
Sculpture
779 Posts
View Posts
Shopping
65 Posts
View Posts
Skyscrapers
4 Posts
View Posts
Solar
3 Posts
View Posts
Stuff
553 Posts
View Posts
Surreal
362 Posts
View Posts
Sustainability
10 Posts
View Posts
Swim
3 Posts
View Posts
Technology
833 Posts
View Posts
Thoughts
471 Posts
View Posts
THROW
3 Posts
View Posts
Top Posts
1 Posts
View Posts
Transportation
17 Posts
View Posts
Travel
1091 Posts
View Posts
Trees
117 Posts
View Posts
Uncategorized
3369 Posts
View Posts
Video/Film/Literature
522 Posts
View Posts
Yum
5 Posts
View Posts
Zen
86 Posts
View Posts

5 Relatively Unknown Superfoods To Boost Your Health

With our world inundated with information about nutrient-dense kale and widely acclaimed blueberries, there are still many undercover superfoods that clandestinely hold potent health benefits.

From the sweet black garlic to the exotic camu camu, we’re digging through the culinary world to unveil five hidden gems of the food universe that have astoundingly incredible health advantages.

 

Photo Geoff Oliver

1. Black Garlic: A Sweet Antioxidant Powerhouse

Black garlic, a cherished secret of the culinary world, is not just a unique, sweet, and syrupy flavored garlic but also a potent health ally. This food, achieved through the fermentation of regular garlic, brims with antioxidants, which are pivotal in shielding our bodies from the harmful impacts of oxidative stress and inflammation. Furthermore, black garlic has also shown promise in bolstering immune health, a vital aspect, especially in the contemporary global health scenario. Fermented black garlic from $15.00

 

 

Photo via Healthier Steps

2. Teff: A Grain Millenary, Nutrient-Dense, and Kind to the Gut

Delve into the Ethiopian terrain, and you will discover teff, an ancient grain that has sustained its populations for millennia. The health benefits concealed within this tiny grain are nothing short of splendid. It’s a source of calcium, promoting bone health; fiber, supporting digestive health; and it’s also abundant in protein. Teff, being gluten-free, also poses as a magnificent alternative for those navigating through celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.
Teff flour from $21.00

Photo via World Agroforestry


3. Camu Camu: The Vitamin C Queen of the Fruit Kingdom

Originating from the lush and vibrant Amazon rainforest, camu camu has been relatively hidden from the global stage. This fruit is not only a magnificent source of vitamin C, essential for skin health, and immune function but also a supplier of amino acids and other antioxidants. Camu camu, therefore, comes forth as a potent nutrient-dense fruit, standing guard over our overall health and vitality. Organic Camu Camu powder from $14.99

 

 

 

Photo by Adrian Dale

4. Moringa: The Drumstick Tree with Prolific Health Benefits

Moringa, often associated with its drumstick-like appearance, subtly carries an array of health benefits in its leaves. It’s a veritable treasure chest of nutrients with its rich content of vitamins A and C, coupled with calcium, fortifying not only our vision but also our bones and immune system. The phytonutrients and antioxidants housed within moringa also earmark it as a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant food source.
Moringa powder from $16.00

 

 

 

Photo via Wikimedia

5. Chayote: The Squash That’s Gentle on Your Health

Chayote, a type of squash, is not only a delightful culinary ingredient but also a nourishing food that subtly supports our health. With its low-calorie and high-fiber content, it stands as a staunch ally for digestive health and weight management. Moreover, the presence of vitamin C and folate in chayote ensures it’s supportive of immune health and potentially beneficial for pregnant individuals due to its folate content, necessary for neural tube development.
Chayote capsules from $23.00

 

 

Undoubtedly, superfoods, known or unknown, serve as wonderful vehicles to fortify our health and nourish our bodies. These five hidden culinary treasures invite us to expand our dietary horizons, explore new tastes, and concurrently amplify our nutrient intake, steering our health towards a path of vitality and wellness.

 

As always, make sure to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet to ensure that it is safe and suitable for your individual health needs.

Related Topics

An award winning art, design, nature and travel site, bringing you the best content from around the world. Inspiration, every day. www.mossandfog.com

You May Also Like

Give us your thoughts

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: