5 Relatively Unknown Superfoods To Boost Your Health

With our world inundated with information about nutrient-dense kale and widely acclaimed blueberries, there are still many undercover superfoods that clandestinely hold potent health benefits.

From the sweet black garlic to the exotic camu camu, we’re digging through the culinary world to unveil five hidden gems of the food universe that have astoundingly incredible health advantages.

1. Black Garlic: A Sweet Antioxidant Powerhouse

Black garlic, a cherished secret of the culinary world, is not just a unique, sweet, and syrupy flavored garlic but also a potent health ally. This food, achieved through the fermentation of regular garlic, brims with antioxidants, which are pivotal in shielding our bodies from the harmful impacts of oxidative stress and inflammation. Furthermore, black garlic has also shown promise in bolstering immune health, a vital aspect, especially in the contemporary global health scenario.

2. Teff: A Grain Millenary, Nutrient-Dense, and Kind to the Gut

Delve into the Ethiopian terrain, and you will discover teff, an ancient grain that has sustained its populations for millennia. The health benefits concealed within this tiny grain are nothing short of splendid. It’s a source of calcium, promoting bone health; fiber, supporting digestive health; and it’s also abundant in protein. Teff, being gluten-free, also poses as a magnificent alternative for those navigating through celiac disease or gluten sensitivity.

Teff flour from $21.00



3. Camu Camu: The Vitamin C Queen of the Fruit Kingdom

Originating from the lush and vibrant Amazon rainforest, camu camu has been relatively hidden from the global stage. This fruit is not only a magnificent source of vitamin C, essential for skin health, and immune function but also a supplier of amino acids and other antioxidants. Camu camu, therefore, comes forth as a potent nutrient-dense fruit, standing guard over our overall health and vitality.

4. Moringa: The Drumstick Tree with Prolific Health Benefits

Moringa, often associated with its drumstick-like appearance, subtly carries an array of health benefits in its leaves. It’s a veritable treasure chest of nutrients with its rich content of vitamins A and C, coupled with calcium, fortifying not only our vision but also our bones and immune system. The phytonutrients and antioxidants housed within moringa also earmark it as a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant food source.

Moringa powder from $16.00

5. Chayote: The Squash That’s Gentle on Your Health

Chayote, a type of squash, is not only a delightful culinary ingredient but also a nourishing food that subtly supports our health. With its low-calorie and high-fiber content, it stands as a staunch ally for digestive health and weight management. Moreover, the presence of vitamin C and folate in chayote ensures it’s supportive of immune health and potentially beneficial for pregnant individuals due to its folate content, necessary for neural tube development.

Chayote capsules from $23.00

Undoubtedly, superfoods, known or unknown, serve as wonderful vehicles to fortify our health and nourish our bodies. These five hidden culinary treasures invite us to expand our dietary horizons, explore new tastes, and concurrently amplify our nutrient intake, steering our health towards a path of vitality and wellness.

As always, make sure to consult with a healthcare professional or a registered dietitian before making significant changes to your diet to ensure that it is safe and suitable for your individual health needs.

