Extensive Treetop Walkway Designed to Be Accessible For All Nature Lovers

This elegant and extensive treetop walkway was recently completed in Norway, with the purpose of allowing accessibility to nature for all that seek it, even those in wheelchairs, push chairs, and those with disabilities. Created by Architecture studio EFFEKT, the walkway is a gracefully curving wooden build, with a slow incline to over 15 meters in the air, overlooking the beautiful Hamaren Activity Park in Fyresdal.

The idea of an elevated walkway is nothing new, nor is one that snakes its way through the forest. But the intention from the designers was to create something that felt approachable to all, not just those in perfect physical ability. With the right height, slope, and onramps, the walkway may allow those who aren’t often able to venture into nature a rare opportunity to disconnect and enjoy.

Made from native pine wood, the treetop walkway winds through the scenery for 1 kilometer, and is a welcomed addition to the larger Hamaren Activity Park, which opened in Fyresdal in 2017. We hope this type of accessible design can inspire other projects that feel inclusive and welcoming.