Oui! This LEGO Eiffel Tower is Enormous and Amazing

LEGO honors the City of Lights with this massive, 5-foot tall Eiffel Tower set, as part of its Architecture series.

The wondrously detailed Eiffel Tower is indeed the tallest LEGO set ever sold, and has just over 10,000 pieces, making it an impressive undertaking. From the technically accurate design to the miniature landscape details, this set does the tower justice, as the video below will show.

You can learn about the history of this Paris icon as you’re building the set, or add to your architecture series, which includes other landmark structures like the Roman Colosseum and the Titanic.

The Eiffel Tower goes on sale this month for $629.