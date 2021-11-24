Fantasy Foggy Forest by Albert Dros

A forest in autumn can be pure magic, with tree raining down colored leaves, and the forest floor being carpeted with a rainbow of fall hues.

Photographer Albert Dros gives us a beautiful look at a peaceful forest in Luxembourg, made even more special with a soft fog that envelops the trees and gives everything a dreamlike quality. Indeed, Dros likes to photograph in fog, which makes capturing shadow and form easier.

And this series captures two of our favorite elements so well together: Bright, vibrant green moss, and soft gray fog.

Photographs used with permission by the artist.