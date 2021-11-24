Microsoft’s Flowspace Pod Provides Brief Privacy for Workplaces

Workplaces may never be the same, after the global pandemic. When offices do open, people expect a sense of privacy that they may have had while working from home.

Microsoft has a pleasant new design called the Flowspace Pod, a felt cocoon that houses a large Surface Studio screen, as well as a built-in desk.

Winner of the 2021 Best of the Best Red Dot Award, the curved form is inviting and pleasant, including ambient lighting and sound, plus a form that should keep conversation sounds to a minimum, providing a smart place for business calls and quiet solo work. Electrically operated ‘wings’ slide out of the cocoon’s side if you need more privacy, and the pods can be joined to create a unique private layout.

Via DesignMilk: