Microsoft’s Flowspace Pod Provides Brief Privacy for Workplaces

Workplaces may never be the same, after the global pandemic. When offices do open, people expect a sense of privacy that they may have had while working from home.

Microsoft has a pleasant new design called the Flowspace Pod, a felt cocoon that houses a large Surface Studio screen, as well as a built-in desk.

Winner of the 2021 Best of the Best Red Dot Award, the curved form is inviting and pleasant, including ambient lighting and sound, plus a form that should keep conversation sounds to a minimum, providing a smart place for business calls and quiet solo work. ¬†Electrically operated ‘wings’ slide out of the cocoon’s side if you need more privacy, and the pods can be joined to create a unique private layout.

Via DesignMilk: