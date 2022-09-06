Five of the Most Rare, Beautiful Cars of All Time

We’re big fans of automotive design, when done beautifully. Too often, automakers cut corners and create bland, derivative designs that fail to impress, on any level. They aren’t inspirational, and they often don’t age well. We did a little write-up years ago about the ugliest cars ever made. Luckily, there are some examples of car design over the last century that surpass even the most skeptical eye, and are true works of art.

DesignBoom has a look at some of the most rare, spectacular cars from the 20th Century. Here are just a few of them. Note the dramatic lines, inspired design, they are moving sculptures. Some of these are one-of-a-kind prototypes, some barely saw the light of day. But they are simply gorgeous.



Lancia (Bertone) Stratos HF Zero, 1970 // Designed by Marcello Gandini



Chrysler Streamline X ‘Gilda’ 1955 // Designed by Giovanni Savonuzzi and Virgil Exner



Ferrari (Pininfarina) 512 S Modulo, 1970 // Designed by Paolo Martin



Stout Scarab, 1936 // Designed by William B. Stout



Norman Timbs Special, 1947 // Designed by Norman Timbs