Stay Overnight in This One-of-a-Kind Frank Lloyd Wright Home

If you’ve ever wanted to stay the night in a one-of-a-kind architectural gem, this is a great choice.

Located in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, the Still Bend House was built in 1948, and is unmistakably Frank Lloyd Wright, inside and out.

Modeled after the famed architect’s 1938 ‘Dream House’ for Life magazine, it features four bedrooms, a 63-foot living room, and all of the clever built-ins that Wright was known for. Red brick and wood exterior, coupled with sleek lines and cantilevered roof make the home timeless.

Available on Airbnb for an amazingly affordable $525 per night (for the whole house), it’d be a memorable getaway, and a chance to stay in an architectural juggernaut’s creation.

The home was recently featured on Netflix’s The Most Amazing Vacation Rentals.