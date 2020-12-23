Good Lighting Makes a Room Come Alive

One of the simplest things you can do to improve a room’s ambience is to create warm, pleasant lighting. Avoiding overhead lighting, and using the right color temperature can make a huge difference. The era of compact fluorescent has been great for energy efficiency, but the bright white light is overly stark and cold looking. Luckily these days, LED lighting has improved, and offers a range of warm and pleasant lighting.

The new Moss and Fog Shop features over a dozen fun and efficient lighting options. From artistic pendants to clever and affordable desktop lights, we’ve hand selected them for their aesthetic and functional beauty.

Take a look at the Shop, or some of these options below.