Chuck Berry is the father of rock and roll, inspiring whole generations of musicians and rock stars alike.

One of his most popular songs is also a Christmas classic, Run Rudolph Run. It’s a staple of Christmas movies, and hearkens back to a simpler and more fun time.

Now his official YouTube channel has released a music video for the song, featuring a fun, comic book style. We love him driving his reindeer in a classic red convertible. Via Betsy R.

Happy Christmas!