While fascinating, it’s also very sobering to see a time-lapse of satellite imagery seeing our planet become developed, seeing rivers dry to a trickle, and glaciers slowly melt away.

Part of a Google Earth Time-lapse feature, you can see over a dozen videos from around the planet, going back over 37 years, to 1984.

While some of the development over time seems ordinary, other time-lapse snippets are sadly disturbing, like the drying of the Aral Sea.

Take a look at the tool here.

