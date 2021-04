When we first heard of NOSEiD, we thought it was a late April Fools’ day joke.

As silly as it sounds, each dog’s nose shape and pattern is unique, much like a human fingerprint. Iams has collaborated with adam&eveDDB to create a new app made to help owners track down lost pets. In the U.S. more than 10 million pets get lost, and an app like NOSEiD could help track down and identify those pets.

Available for the Apple App Store and Google Play here.