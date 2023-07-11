Gorgeous AIM EV Sport 01 From Japan

Though there are no shortage of EV startups these days, it’s less common to see startups coming from Japan, let alone with cars as sexy and full of personality as the AIM EV Sport 01.

Designed by former Nissan design boss Shiro Nakamura, the car is short, sleek, and determined looking, with a friendly if mischievous face, and the desire to go fast.

Public response to this car’s first showing was overwhelmingly positive, and we’re positive that the limited production run will be quickly snapped up.

The sleek EV is rear-wheel-drive, has dual motors on the back axle, and features dramatic vertical doors and a snug, driver-oriented cockpit that feels both premium and minimal.

The car will be making its first official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK this week.