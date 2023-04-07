Highrises Series Celebrates Classic Skyscrapers From a Beautifully Unique Vantage Point

We’ve always loved skyscrapers, both in their vertical race toward the heavens, and also from the engineering marvels that are required to build them.

These high-rise buildings have been a mainstay of cities for over a century, but often times the older buildings fall out of favor, and their impressive designs go unappreciated. Indeed, photographing high-rises often disappoints, with angles that don’t do the buildings justice.

Chris Hytha and team set out to change that, with a unique and visually stunning series called Highrises Collection, photographing classic buildings with drones, and giving us a perspective that we’ve never seen before.

Even better, Hytha documents the beautiful details from some of these architectural masterpieces, especially older high-rises from the Art Deco era in cities like Detroit, Minneapolis, Albany, and many more.

The photographs of the buildings themselves are remarkable. Bathed in light, and taken from head-on, high-in-the-air perspectives, we see the artful details of the architecture that would be impossible to see from ground level.

Made from multiple drone photographs stitched together, the photos pay justice to the built details, the gilded edges, and the architectural beauty that most of us don’t see on a daily basis.

See more of Chris Hytha’s work on Twitter, Instagram, and the Highrises website. He offers prints, backgrounds, and other items featuring the impressive building imagery

Images used with artist’s permission.

Describing the Tribune building’s gothic beauty….

“The self-proclaimed “World’s Greatest Newspaper” held a contest to design the world’s loveliest office building, and more than 260 contest entries poured in from architects around the globe eager for publicity and the $100,000 prize. Rouen Cathedral was the inspiration for the winning entry’s elegant silhouette. It inspired a host of imitators, and while the newspaper has moved out, its former home on Michigan Avenue remains one of the city’s most beloved skyscrapers.”