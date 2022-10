In honor of Halloween, we present some subtle yet beautifully elegant cinemagraphs from artist and photographer Daria Khoroshavina. Her work has a great sense of time and mood, and she captures a spooky sensibility in this series. The floating objects give a ghostly presence, while the set pieces harken back to a purer, more magical time. Full of delicious looking treats, no less. Happy Halloween, via Behance: