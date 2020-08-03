Using Salvaged Granite, Sculptor Matt Byrd Creates Puzzle Piece Works of Art

We love the geometric forms and clean style of sculptor Matt Byrd. Salvaging raw granite from his hometown, Byrd’s work is modern and approachable, and his choice of materials works well for these smooth, rounded forms.

Using slightly different colors and textures, the sculptures are delightful, and we’re left wanting to feel the and hold the heavy granite forms in person. Via Dezeen:

“All the materials are sourced from my surroundings,” he explained. “I’ve spent a lot of time salvaging raw granite from around my hometown and taking them back to my studio.”