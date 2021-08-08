Home Exercise Equipment That Doubles as Decor

Home exercise equipment is definitely getting more high tech, with equipment like the sleek Peloton and The Mirror. Items like dumbbells, however, generally are as clunky as they’ve ever been. Hi Moon wants to change that, with their kettlebells that double as home decor when not in use.

The inviting form and colors stray from the usual dark, masculine aesthetic of other exercise equipment, creating a more modern, inviting, and unexpected take.

Functioning as a vase or a piece of art when not in use, we appreciate the functional and beautiful design. From Feier Design Studio.