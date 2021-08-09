Wild Geometric Colors Fill an Apartment in Edinburgh

The walls, the light fixtures, the furniture, and even the rugs all work together in this wildly colorful apartment in Edinburgh, coalescing into a kaleidoscope of graphic vibrancy.

Created by designer Sam Buckley, the space has Victorian underpinnings, but has been transformed into a coordinated visual experience that is both overwhelming and exciting, all at once.

Every detail seems to be touched, from sculptural elements on the ceiling to decorative door plates, to color block patterns on the walls and fireplace.

If anything, this would be an amazing apartment to spend on a grey and drizzly Scottish afternoon, letting the colors warm you up.

The oversized wall graphics range in hues, including aqua blue, turquoise, hunter green, yellow, coral, maroon and pale pink. A green striped sofa, orange chair, coral table, and two-tone blue console round out the larger pieces of furniture, which are paired with a select grouping of statement objects.