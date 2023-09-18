Honda’s Motocompacto Electric Scooter Folds As Small as a Briefcase

The reincarnation of Honda’s 1980s Motocompo, the new Motocompacto is a diminutive scooter, this time all-electric, that folks down to an astonishingly small size.

With fold-out wheels, seat, and handlebars, the cute little white scooter is meant for short city cruises, going about 12 miles on a charge, at a top speed of 15mph.

With a nerdy, yet cute and fun aesthetic, the Motocompacto is hugely appealing for those needing urban mobility in a small package. That package weighs a full 40 pounds, but can be used as its own carrying case.

At $995, the scooter will be available for sale this winter at participating Honda and Acura car dealers.

Like this: Like Loading...