Polestar’s Wild Synergy Concept Looks Properly Futuristic

Described as looking like a “real life Hot Wheels car”, the Polestar Synergy is the result of a contest that garnered hundreds of entries, and indeed, will be made into a miniature play car, as well as a real, drivable prototype.

In collaboration with Mattel’s Hot Wheels brand, the contest asked for entries that embodied ultimate performance and sustainability, in a sleek and future-forward design.

The single-seat design has a number of fascinating details that feel futuristic yet believable. And while the Polestar brand is charting their own, very-real electric-only brand identity, the Synergy concept is a clear departure from their sleek passenger vehicles currently for sale.

“The ‘Polestar Synergy’ electric fantasy supercar combines three winning designs which took the honours in the latest competition from a field of over 600 entries. Entrants responded to a brief to design a Polestar vehicle centred around the experience of performance, providing an advanced technical story that enables this in a sustainable way. After shortlisting ten designs, the judging panel selected two exterior winners and one interior winner – a first for the competition. The resulting Polestar Synergy is the product of over six months of collaboration between the winners and the Polestar Design team to turn three distinct dreams into one cohesive reality.” “Along with massive wheels pushed out to all four corners, the Synergy concept’s brake lights are primarily featured on a full-width light bar. Those who want to enter its cockpit will do so through a glass canopy that flips forward like some kind of fighter jet.” -Car and Driver

We like the use of minimal typography throughout the cabin and even on the vehicle’s exterior, a trend that we’ve seen Polestar adopt with some of its passenger cars.

