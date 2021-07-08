Ice Cream To Blow Your Mind, Not Your Arteries

That clever tagline is the idea behind Two Rabbits Ice Cream, which was founded by a cardiologist and a chef, meant to delight your tastebuds while not killing you in the process. With natural ingredients plus collagen, Omega 3s, and stevia, it’s a lower calorie dessert that still tastes decadent.

Their lovely packaging and fun illustrations make it a feast for the eyes as well. Their initial flavors stray into the exotic, featuring Chocolate Sweet Soy, Pineapple Clove, and Turmeric Makrut Lime.

Available on their website for $15/pint. Via The Dieline:

