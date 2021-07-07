World’s Most Expensive Houseplant Sells in New Zealand

Houseplants garner a lot of love these days, especially when more people work from home, and put extra effort into making their homes look beautiful. Houseplants can now be ordered online, arriving in curated kits to give your home just the look you’d like

But some people get really into houseplants, spending big money for that especially rare specimen.

This rare white variegated Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma sold in New Zealand on a bidding site for $19,297, making it the most expensive known sale for a houseplant.

Even in plant loving New Zealand, that seems especially crazy. How much would you spend on a rare plant?

Via Mental Floss: