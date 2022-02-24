Impressive Green Roof for India’s Prestige University

Green roofs have become pretty common on large buildings, but we’ve never seen one quite like this, designed by Sanjay Puri Architects. Designed for Prestige University in Indore, India, the brick academic building has a stepped roof, allowing students and faculty to access different levels of the roof with a living planter approach.

It’s a clever layout, breaking the traditional square brick approach, and making access and exploration of the building fun and unique. In addition to making the roof explorable, the green roof has obvious benefits with regard to carbon footprint and temperature regulation.

Since this part of India is known for oppressive heat, the green roof approach, coupled with cross air ventilation minimizes need for air conditioning.

Via MyModernMet: