Knit Children’s Shoes Are Biodegradable and Eco Friendly

Children go through shoes quickly as they grow. A new pair may be upwards of $50-70, and may only last a couple of months. Not to mention the carbon footprint of the shoe’s manufacture and waste, when it’s thrown away.

Designer Shashar Asor imagines a smarter, more environmentally friendly solution. Her shoe is a one-piece knit design, made from biodegradable thread that can disassemble after a set period of time.

The concept is a clever one, creating a unique style of footwear that is also designed to harmlessly degrade after the child outgrows it.

From DesignBoom: